Polizei Bayern » Landeskriminalamt » Aktuelles » Presse » Neueste Pressemeldungen

13.07.2021, Landeskriminalamt


Soko „Main“ sucht Zeugen nach tödlichem Messerangriff von Würzburg

Gemeinsame Pressemitteilung des Bayerischen Landeskriminalamts und der Generalstaatsanwaltschaft München


München – Im Zuge der Ermittlungen zum Messerangriff in Würzburg mit drei Toten am 25. Juni 2021 sucht die Sonderkommission (Soko) „Main“ nach Zeugen, die insbesondere vor oder zum Zeitpunkt der Tat um kurz nach 17 Uhr Videos im Umfeld des Tatorts am Barbarossaplatz gemacht und diese noch nicht der Polizei zur Verfügung gestellt haben.

Bürgerinnen und Bürger haben bereits rund 255 Fotos und Videos in das Online-Medienportal der Polizei hochgeladen, die auch schon gesichtet wurden. Um das Tatgeschehen lückenlos nachvollziehen zu können, suchen die Beamtinnen und Beamten der Soko „Main“ nach weiterem Material.

Derzeit geht die Soko „Main“ ca. 300 Spuren nach. Rund 100 Zeugen wurden befragt oder vernommen. Weitere Hinweise nimmt die Polizei entgegen unter der Telefonnummer


0800/300 00 50.


Das Medienportal steht für Uploads nach wie vor zur Verfügung und ist unter der folgenden Internetadresse zu finden:



Special task force “Main” is looking for witnesses after the deadly knife attack in Würzburg


Joint press release by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (Bayerisches Landeskriminalamt) and the Munich State Public Prosecutor’s Office

Munich – In the course of its investigation into the knife attack in Würzburg on June 25, 2021 that resulted in three deaths, the special task force “Main” is looking for witnesses, especially those who made videos near Barbarossaplatz, the scene of the crime, before or at the time the attack occurred shortly after 5 p.m. and who have not yet made these videos available to the police.

Citizens have already uploaded around 255 photos and videos on the police’s online media portal, and the police have already inspected them. Officers on the special task force “Main” are now looking for additional material so they can reconstruct exactly how the crime was committed.

The special task force is currently looking at about 300 pieces of evidence and has already questioned or interviewed approx. 100 witnesses.

If you have any information that could help solve the crime, please contact the police at the following number:


0800/300 00 50.


Files can still be uploaded on the media portal, which can be found at the following website:



 

 

 

